Five Steps To Resolve Work Conflicts Before They Get Personal

Not getting along with a coworker? Disagree with your team about the direction a project is heading? Chances are it’s not personal, even if it feels like it. But there’s a real risk that it’ll get personal if you aren’t careful.

At the root of many of these issues is a simple, common problem: miscommunication. At work as in life, it comes in many forms. A conflict might be be accidental–for instance, assuming everyone is on the same page without confirming–or intentional, like deliberately withholding crucial information from others. It’s also possible to be conscious or unconscious of the degree to which you’re miscommunicating and the consequences it will have. But no matter the origin, these situations can quickly throw teams out of sync.

When that happens, one of the most common mistakes is to downplay the issue and assume whatever misunderstandings might have bubbled up will just go away. But the reality is that ignoring a misalignment is only likely to worsen it, leaving room for emotions to come into play. Here’s what it takes to get everyone back on the same page.

Step 1: Identify The Root Cause

Your coworker keeps brushing off your weekly check-in, and you suspect it’s no longer a priority for her. Your direct report isn’t coming to you for advice. Your team moved forward in a new direction before you had a chance to give your input. Could it be your fault? Could it be theirs?

Don’t try to answer those questions directly–all you’ll be able to do is make assumptions. Instead, think back to the moment when expectations were set, whether implicitly or explicitly. Maybe it was a meeting when your manager laid out instructions, or perhaps it was a couple weeks ago when your team simply set to work, assuming everyone knew the game plan. Whatever the case, try to identify any early miscommunications or mistaken premises.

Look for gaps in your or your team’s process. And consider whether outside circumstances, such as life events, may be part of the equation. Most of us bring our whole selves to work–including stress from our personal lives. So try to widen the lens and look as objectively as you can at what might have initially caused things to tilt off course.

Step 2: Acknowledge The Situation

Talk to your team or teammate about the problem you’re noticing. Whether you’re on the receiving end of the issue or causing it yourself, it’s your responsibility to speak up now that you’ve identified the conflict.