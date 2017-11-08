These 5 Unconscious Actions Impact First Impressions At Interviews

You studied the company’s history, practiced your answers to the most common interview questions , and have planned the perfect outfit . You’re ready to land the job, but a seemingly inconsequential detail could trip you up. It takes a few seconds for an interviewer to form a first impression of you, and something you do or wear could trigger unconscious first impression bias.

Avoid a problem by being aware of the common pitfalls, according to research gathered by EBI, an employment background-check firm. Here are five ways to prepare for your next interview that have nothing to do with what’s on your resume.

1. Pay Attention To Pre-Interview Conversation

How’s your day going? Did you run into traffic getting here? Isn’t this weather crazy? The questions people ask at the beginning of interviews can lead to unconscious bias, says Brad Harris, assistant professor of management at Neeley School of Business at Texas Christian University. This brief conversation typically revolves around non-job-related topics and can build rapport, but be careful of this small talk.

In a study published in the Journal of Applied Psychology, Harris and fellow researchers found that what you say during these early moments can and will be used against you. “Even the smallest pre-interview interaction provides interviewers with meaningful insights into a candidate’s job prospects,” he says, adding that a misstep can be overcome during the interview. “The effect of first impressions is strongest on the first few formal interview questions, but fades over the course of the interview.”

To nail this part of your interview, mirror the person you’re talking to, suggests industrial psychologist Jill Strange, vice president of science applications for the software firm Infor. “Adapt their mannerisms or behaviors, such as leaning in, hand gestures, or smiling,” she says. “Organizations shouldn’t make hiring decisions based on this conversation alone, but mirroring can help put you on the same level.”

2. Handshakes Do Matter

A firm handshake while looking the interviewer in the eye, especially for women, leads to a higher likelihood of getting the job, according to research published in the Journal of Applied Psychology. If you’re unsure of your technique, practice with a friend or coach before the interview.

“There are preconceived notions about handshakes and what they mean,” says Strange. “You want a firm handshake, not overly firm. It does convey to many people a sense of confidence and assertiveness.”