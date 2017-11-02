New “hit list” reveals the thousands of other groups targeted by the Russian hackers who meddled in U.S. election

The pope’s representative in Kiev, the punk band Pussy Riot, U.S. defense contractors, Russian opposition figures, Ukrainian officers. Those are just a few of the thousands of people and companies targeted by Fancy Bear, the same Russian hackers who meddled in the U.S. presidential election, according to a hit list obtained by the Associated Press. The list is based on a database of 19,000 links gathered by cybersecurity firm Secureworks, emails, and interviews with more than 100 hacking targets, and the AP claims that it provides “the most detailed forensic evidence yet of the close alignment between the hackers and the Russian government, exposing an operation that stretched back years and tried to break into the inboxes of 4,700 Gmail users across the globe.”