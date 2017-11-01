Facebook: Foiling Rogue Posts And Ads Will Significantly Hit Profits

Facebook continues to be a money-making powerhouse—as evidenced by its first-ever $10 billion quarter, which blew away analysts’ expectations for revenue and earnings per share . But if the company wants to meaningfully address the concerns raised when Russians exploited its platforms to interfere in last year’s U.S. elections, it’s going to have to invest so much in new people and technology that 2018 profits will be “significantly” impacted.

That was the warning Mark Zuckerberg issued today. During Facebook’s Q3 earnings call, the company’s CEO expressed how “upset” he is by Russians using its platforms to “sow mistrust” and undermine the tools Facebook has built. In order to do something about it, he’s committing the company to spending so much next year that the bottom line will take a big hit.

“I’ve directed our teams to invest so much in security on top of the other investments we’re making that it will significantly impact our profitability going forward,” Zuckerberg said, “and I wanted our investors to hear that directly from me.”

CFO David Wehner said he expects the many initiatives that Facebook plans on implementing next year to increase total expenses by between 45% and 60% compared to 2017. Not all those efforts are related to security or safety, but clearly they do make up the bulk—especially the cost of adding thousands of people who will manually review content.

All Eyes On Facebook

The last few weeks have been fraught for the company—at least in the realm of public relations and in the way it’s seen on Capitol Hill. Investors have been a little less worried, as evidenced by the company hitting an all-time-high stock price prior to the release of its Q3 earnings report earlier today, which beat the expectations of even the most optimistic analysts.

Still, Facebook knows the world is watching what it does. On one hand, Congress has spent the last two days questioning the company—and Twitter and Google—about how online platforms were taken advantage of by the Russians. And on the other hand, the media has been unrelenting in criticizing the company as its accounting of the extent of the problem has evolved week by week.

Facebook is clearly eager to be in control of its own destiny, rather than be forced by legislation to change the way it works. And while experts don’t believe bills like the Honest Ads Act—introduced earlier this month by senators Amy Klobuchar, Mark Warner, and John McCain—have much chance of passing, the company and its peers in Silicon Valley would much rather be seen as proactive in implementing the kinds of changes that will satisfy Congress and other observers.