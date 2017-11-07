These 5 Interview Questions Reveal The Most About Job Candidates

Everyone wants to look like the best version of themselves at a job interview. And while many of us would think of ourselves as honest, most of us have probably been a little dishonest when we’re interviewing for a job. For instance, no matter how true it is, no one would say, “I’m disorganized and forgetful” when a hiring manager asks about your weaknesses.

But certain questions are hard to BS our way through, and reveal a lot about who we are as a person and how we would be as workers. Here are the questions that hiring managers and recruiters consider to be the most revealing about job candidates they interview.

What Were You Doing On Your Very Best Day At Work?

Lori Goler, Facebook’s head of people, asks this question to most candidates who interview with the social media giant–whether they’re applying to be a sales intern or a UX researcher. As she explained in a previous Fast Company article, it’s a question that really reveals a candidate’s strengths and talents, which Goler can then compare against the company’s needs. When she asks candidates these questions, she also hints, “It was probably a day where you lost track of time because you were so engrossed in your work.” She wrote, “We want you to do that not just on your best day, but every day.”

Tell Me About Your Most Significant Technical Accomplishment, The Project You’re Most Proud Of

When Max Brown was a recruiter at Tesla, this was a question he regularly posed to prospective technical hires. Surprisingly, a lot of them trip up. As he wrote in a recent Fast Company article, “Most people’s first instinct is to pick the project or achievement that sounds the most substantial on paper–but that’s not always the one that illustrates their actual technical ability.”

That’s because candidates are often only responsible for one aspect of a project–and are unable to elaborate on specifics when Brown and his team pressed for them. It also gave the impression that they were “exaggerating their capabilities,” and also doesn’t leave much room for a productive technical discussion. Eventually, Brown told candidates before their interviews that this question is their one chance to showcase their expertise on something, even if it seems small.

Although this is tech-specific, Brown says the principle can apply to all interviews. Answers to this question, Brown wrote, can signal whether a prospective employee has grit, rigor and ownership. He urged interviewees, “You might think you’re boring interviewers with your story about something relatively small that you worked on, but if that’s the thing that lets you really dig into your knowledge base, go with it.”