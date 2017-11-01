Senators to Facebook, Google, And Twitter: Where Are Your CEOs?

For the second day in a row, executives from Facebook, Google, and Twitter faced intense scrutiny on Capitol Hill. Lawmakers pressed the tech giants to account for disinformation spread on their platforms, the methods by which Russia and other foreign states can manipulate these companies’ services, and whether U.S. government intervention is necessary to avoid a continuation of the digital problems that engulfed the 2016 US presidential election.

“What we’re talking about is the beginning of cyber warfare: a major foreign power with the sophistication and ability to involve themselves in a presidential election and sow conflict and discontent all over this country,” said Sen. Dianne Feinstein of California. “You have a huge problem on your hands,” she told the companies’ representatives. “We are not going to go away, gentleman. This is is a very big deal.” The testimony before the Senate Intelligence committee served as a reckoning for the tech companies, which until recently have sought to downplay their impact on the election. Earlier this year, they finally began to publicly acknowledge that Russian operatives had attempted to influence the outcome of the vote with what Senators are now calling “paid-for-by-Rubles” ads. During today’s at-times-testy hearing, committee members sought to push the discussion beyond issues related to paid ads, centering many of their questions to lawyers from Facebook, Google, and Twitter on unpaid , organic content and its broader societal affects. Lawmakers also pushed the tech reps to specifically explain which measures their companies have taken to police their own platforms. “You bear this responsibility: You’ve created these platforms, and now they’re being misused,” Feinstein said in one of the more fiery exchanges of the morning. “You have to be the ones to do something about it — or we will,” she added, hinting at the threat of government regulation.

Indeed, if Tuesday’s testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee was intended to take the technology companies to task for their failure to hinder Russian interference in the election, Wednesday’s hearing focused on how to prevent such influence from occurring again. Previously, Facebook had reported that Kremlin-back propaganda reached 126 million users on the social network via inflammatory ads; Google found that over 1,000 Russia-linked videos were uploaded to its YouTube service; and Twitter disclosed that Russian-connected bots generated roughly 288 million impressions on the platform. But Senators spent less time today repeating these eye-popping data points, and instead pushed the tech giants to provide specific solutions to these problems. RESPONSIBILITY OF BIG TECH For the most part, Senators criticized Facebook, Google, and Twitter for not doing enough to police the content on their services, whether via ads or organic posts. “Your actions need to catch up to your responsibilities,” Sen. Richard Burr said in his opening remarks, while Sen. Susan Collins later said these megacompanies have a “special obligation” to monitor even “unpaid content,” which is often “clearly designed to specifically polarize and anger the American people.” Sen. Angus King, of Maine, went so far as to compare the fake content on their platforms to supermarket aisle tabloids newspapers featuring the “movie star with a two-headed baby”. In response to the outcry over disinformation online, Facebook general counsel Colin Stretch said that the social network is primarily aims to improve “authenticity” on the platform and that it “pains us” that foreign actors would “abuse” its platform in a “cynical effort to prey on fault lines in this country.”

Likewise, Google general counsel Kent Walker said his company is very “concerned about this divisive content,” and said the company is focused on bettering its algorithms to weed out low-quality search results and news. “The North Star for Google is to provide accurate and relevant information,” he said. Neither answer seemed to satisfy committee members. Sen. Mark Warner’s questions insinuated that it is a cheap business practice to allow anyone to amplify false information on these platforms, calling it a “tremendous bang for the disinformation buck.” In an exchange repeated in different forms throughout the day, Warner pressed Twitter acting general counsel Sean Edgett on the proliferation of bots and fake accounts on that platform. Edgett suggested, according to the company’s estimates, that bots represent just around 5% of accounts on Twitter–although he acknowledged “spammers and bad actors are getting better” at circumventing the company’s preventative measures. Warner, clearly frustrating by the lawyers’ answers, said he’s seen estimates that bots represent as much as 12% to 15% of accounts on these wildly popular platforms. Given all the data and technical sophistication these companies often claim to have at their disposal, Warner argued that they could be doing a much better job of protecting their platforms from malevolent actors. “Your companies know more about Americans than the US government does,” he pointed out. REGULATION IS COMING

Like yesterday’s Judiciary Committee, Senators at today’s hearing didn’t buy the Silicon Valley companies’ typical excuse that they are simply “technology platforms,” and therefore are not liable, in most cases, for the content that flows through their services. “You are the modern town square, modern postmaster, the phone company, the Yellow Pages, you are the newspaper, and the radio broadcaster, and the television system, and the emergency alert system,” said Democratic Senator Kamala Harris, of California, listing a variety of industries that are subject to government regulation–unlike Twitter, Facebook, and Google. Senator John Cornyn, the Republican majority whip from Texas, picked up on that thread, asking, “Why should your companies be treated any differently than the press from a legal accountability standpoint?” After a ten-second pause, Twitter’s Edgett responded, “We believe as a user-generated content platform, we want to allow free expression and debate without…interference.” Cornyn pressed again him to answer whether these digital services ought to be treated any differently than a newspaper, radio, or cable TV show. “We’re not producing the content; we’re allowing users to upload [it],” Edgett said. “That may well be a distinction that is lost on most of us—that you’re just a platform for other people to express their views, as opposed to being a publisher,” retorted Cornyn. When asked by Sen. Joe Manchin about proposed legislation that would have tech companies be “regulated and overseen in the same ways as we do news media,” all three tech company lawyers present went quiet. “Anyone have any comment? Are you all going to fight back on that [legislation]?” Manchin asked. “[Regulation] that would assure the American people are getting facts and not fake news?”

