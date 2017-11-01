Joseph Gordon-Levitt wants to know what you do in the morning

Gordon-Levitt’s company, HITRECORD, has teamed up with Medium for a new nonfiction series all about your morning routine. Aptly named “On Mornings,” the six-part series will be made up of first-person, true stories about morning routines from a diverse array of perspectives, because apparently we are all that curious about what people do every morning. (Seriously, the internet cannot get enough of the fine details of how Richard Branson or Anna Wintour spend their mornings.)

Readers are invited to share their own morning routines and submit them to the site for inspection (here). The final pieces will be published on Medium, along with podcast-quality audio with narration by voiceover artists on HITRECORD. The project launched today with a call for people around the world to share their morning stories and join the fun. Read more about it here.

ML