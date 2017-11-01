- 2:49 pm
Here’s the Ever-Growing List of Men Accused of Sexual Harassment Since Weinstein
Every day brings another round of accusations of sexual harassment (and worse) against powerful men in show business or media. These are the most prominent names on the list so far.
The revelations about Harvey Weinstein were just the beginning.
Ever since the New York Times and the New Yorker published a staggering amount of on-record accusations against the embattled super producer, dozens of women have come forward nearly everyday to share their stories of similar crimes by powerful men in nearly every industry. Something has changed.
More and more women–and in some cases, men–feel newly emboldened by the courage of Weinstein’s accusers to tell stories they once may have thought would fall on deaf ears. After all, Weinstein’s behavior was an open secret in Hollywood for decades, an intimidating yardstick for what men could conceivably get away with, until the day it suddenly wasn’t (some argue that Weinstein’s accusers are only listened to now because his career is in decline) . It’s about time.
There’s nothing new about powerful men being accused of sexual harassment. For years we’ve seen allegations against men at the highest levels of their respective fields– Bill O’Reilly, R. Kelly, Louis CK, Woody Allen, Bill Cosby, Roman Polanski, and of course Donald Trump, just for starters. The unfamiliar part is that there are starting to be actual consequences.
These men are losing their jobs, being banned from future opportunities, and in some cases legal action will almost certainly be forthcoming. Director Cameron Bossert has launched a Change.org petition to preclude Casey Affleck from presenting at next year’s Academy Awards, due to his history with women, and it’s gaining steam. Perhaps best of all, though, is the tangential consequence of some men hopefully taking a deep, introspective look in the mirror before ascending to positions of power in the future.
As we await to see the full extent of fallout from the current tidal wave of charges, though, have a look below at a comprehensive list of powerful men accused of sexual harassment (and worse) in the wake of Harvey Weinstein.
- Roy Price, the head of Amazon Studios, has been accused of sexual harassment by producer Isa Dick Hackett. He has since resigned.
- Andy Signore, creator of Screen Junkies and the popular “Honest Trailers” series, has been accused of sexual harassment by at least five women. He has since been fired by Defy Media.
- Ben Affleck, has been accused of groping actress Hilary Burton on the set of MTV’s TRL in the early-2000’s. Affleck has since apologized.
- Bob Weinstein, super producer and brother of Harvey, has been accused of sexual harassment by Amanda Segel, an executive producer of the Weinstein Co.-produced TV series The Mist. A Weinstein representative has since denied the charge.
- Matt Mondanile, the former guitarist for the band Real Estate, has been accused by several women of sexual misconduct. Mondanile has since denied any wrongdoing.
- Oliver Stone, has been accused by actress Carrie Stevens of groping her at a party once. She tweeted this allegation in response to Stone tepidly defending Weinstein in the early aftermath of the charges against him.
- James Toback, director of films such as Black and White, has been accused by literally hundreds of women of a range of sexual harassment. He has since vehemently denied the charges, while Beverly Hills police have launched an investigation whose scope includes both Toback and Harvey Weinstein.
- Lockhart Steele, the media magnate who created popular websites such as Curbed and Racked, has been accused of sexual harassment by former Vox employee Eden Rohatensky. Vox has since fired Steele.
- Mark Halperin, the reporter, author, and media personality, has been accused of sexual harassment by several women going back many years. He has admitted to some misconduct, although his account is in dispute, and he has since been dropped by several of his employers, including NBC News, MSNBC, and HBO.
- Andrew Kramer, the Lionsgate executive, has been accused of sexual harassment by a former assistant. He has since been dropped.
- Eli Wiesel, the Nobel prize-winning author and human-rights advocate has been accused of groping a 19-year old in 1989. Wiesel passed away in 2016 and is thus unable to confirm or deny the account.
- Leon Wieseltier, formerly an editor at The New Republic, has been accused by several female colleagues of sexual harassment. Wiseltier has admitted to some “offenses” and funding has since been pulled for the new magazine he had planned to launch.
- Twiggy Ramirez a/k/a Jeordie White, the bassist from Marilyn Manson has been accused of rape. He has since been fired from the band.
- Tyler Grasham, the Hollywood agent, has been accused of sexual assault and sodomy by actor Tyler Cornell, who has also filed a police report. Grasham has since been fired by his agency, ACA.
- Ethan Kath, the producer/performer behind Crystal Castles has been accused by former bandmate Alice Glass of sexual assault. Kath denies the allegations.
- Chris Savino, the creator of Nickelodeon’s The Loud House, has been accused by multiple women of sexual harassment. He has since been fired from the show.
- Knight Landesman, the Artforum publisher and a power broker in the art world, has been accused of sexual harassment by at least nine women, who have filed a joint lawsuit. Landesman has since resigned from Artforum.
- Robert Scoble, the veteran tech blogger, has been accused of sexual assault by multiple women. He has since resigned from the “mixed reality” consulting firm he co-founded earlier in 2017.
- George H.W. Bush, the former president, has been accused by several women of groping them while making a bad joke (punchline: “David Cop-a-Feel.”) Rather than denying the charges, Bush has issued a statement through his spokesperson, introducing the world to the concept of a “good-natured” groping.
- Kevin Spacey, the star of Netflix’s House of Cards, has been accused by actor Anthony Rapp of making unwanted sexual advances when Rapp was 14 years old. Spacey released a statement claiming he was drunk and did not remember the encounter, and Netflix has since suspended production on the sixth season of House of Cards.
- Jeremy Piven, the actor most famous for his role on HBO’s Entourage, has been accused by actress Ariane Bellamar of groping her on multiple accusations during the filming of that show. Piven has denied the allegations.
- Hamilton Fish V, the publisher of The New Republic, has been accused by multiple female employees of sexual harassment. He has since taken a leave of absence.
- Andy Dick, the famously assault-prone comedic performer, has been accused of sexual harassment by multiple people on the set of the indie film, Raising Buchanan. He has since been fired from the film.
- Brett Ratner, the director behind hits such as Rush Hour, has been accused by six women of a number of sexual offenses, from forcing them to watch him masturbate, to rape. Ratner’s lawyer has disputed these accounts.
- Dustin Hoffman, the veteran actor from films like The Graduate and Tootsie, has been accused of sexually harassing Anna Graham when she was a 17-year old production assistant in 1985.
Please tweet at @FastCompany with any names we may have left out, and we will be updating as more names almost inevitably emerge going forward.