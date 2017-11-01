Here’s The Complete List Of Men Accused Of Sexual Harassment Since Harvey Weinstein

[UPDATE] Fast Company began tallying this list on November 1st, less than a month into the historical reckoning now known as the #MeToo Movement. At the time, there was no telling whether the previous few weeks, during which powerful abusive men were being outed every day, would have any lasting impact, or whether they would amount to an anomaly in the normal run of things. Just over two months later, it’s become clear that the status quo is no longer the status quo. An expectation has begun to creep into the atmosphere that if a powerful man has ever created a toxic environment for others, he will be found out and exposed.

Although we may eventually make another list of prominent men, we’re capping this one off with the end of 2017. Some of the 71 men who ended up on the list suffered mild, temporary infamy; others lost their jobs, along with deals worth millions of dollars; others still have had their reputations indelibly tarnished, and may end up in jail. Their collective disgrace has made the victims of other previously alleged predators demand a renewed focus–and occasionally got it. While the reinvigorated scrutiny on Donald Trump has yet to yield any repercussions, previously accused rapist Danny Masterson has been fired from his Netflix show, The Ranch. The companies and agencies who may have once propped up these powerful men now appear scared of being deemed complicit in their crimes.

Perhaps the most hopeful sign of what has come from the outing of the men on this list, though, is Time’s Up, the initiative started by famous women like Shonda Rhimes and Eva Longoria to help non-famous women get support when they’ve been sexually harassed. A lot of people have woken up to the fact that the sexual misconduct problems in Hollywood and the media are just the tip of the iceberg. Perhaps now the reckoning will trickle down.

—

The revelations about Harvey Weinstein were just the beginning.

Ever since the New York Times and the New Yorker published a staggering amount of on-record accusations against the embattled super producer, dozens of women have come forward nearly every day to share their stories of similar treatment by powerful men in nearly every industry. Something appears to have changed. More and more women–and in some cases, men–feel newly emboldened by the courage of Weinstein’s accusers to tell stories they once may have thought would fall on deaf ears. After all, Weinstein’s behavior was an open secret in Hollywood for decades, an intimidating yardstick for what men could conceivably get away with, until the day it suddenly wasn’t (some argue that Weinstein’s accusers were only listened to now because his career was in decline). It’s about time.

There’s nothing new about powerful men being accused of sexual harassment. For years we’ve seen allegations against men at the highest levels of their respective fields– Bill O’Reilly, R. Kelly, Louis CK, Woody Allen, Bill Cosby, Roman Polanski, and of course Donald Trump, just for starters. The unfamiliar part is that there are starting to be actual consequences.