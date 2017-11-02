These 8 Moments Will Shape Your Professional Life

On the day to day, what you do from 9 to 5 may not seem to amount to much. But there come moments in every person’s career–career firsts, if you will–that can make or break your entire work life. If you’re prepared for them and see them for the important moments they are, you can make your career, not break it. Here, our experts identify eight such moments and how to use them to your advantage.

1. Your First One-On-One Meeting With A New Boss

A one-on-one with your boss might bring back memories of being called into the principal’s office: It feels as if nothing good can come of this tête-à-tête. But your first private meeting with your boss will set the tone for how you two work together, says career strategist Hannah Morgan. “It is a chance to learn what is important to your boss and ensure you meet and exceed his or her expectations,” Morgan says. So “be sure to arrange a meeting if your boss doesn’t initiate one.”

2. Your First “Yes” Moment

According to millennial career expert Jill Jacinto, there comes a moment for every employee in which–suddenly–your boss isn’t available to do his or her duty, and he or she asks you to step up to the proverbial plate, like, to give a presentation you weren’t prepared to give. (Talk about intimidating.) “Your immediate inclination may be no, no, no,” says Jacinto, “but to move forward in your career, you need to say ‘yes.'” By saying “yes” to the things that scare you, Jacinto says, “you are letting yourself be challenged.” And that’s when big career changes can happen.

3. Your First Screw-Up

“We all make mistakes,” commiserates Morgan. And your first work screw-up may seem like it will break your career. But, “before you try resolving the problem–or worse, sweep it under the carpet–run your solution by a trusted employee,” she suggests. “Depending on the size of the problem, you may need to check with your manager. It’s important to admit you were at fault and what you plan on doing to rectify the issue. By bringing your mistake to the attention of the appropriate leadership, you show that you are aware of your mistake and taking responsibility.”

4. Your First Performance Review

You know it’s coming. So, “whether you’ve been asked to complete a summary of your year’s performance or proactively arrange a meeting with your manager to discuss your accomplishments over the past year, it’s up to you to make sure you take credit for your work,” says Morgan. (Failing to do so could break your career.) “Keep a running list of the big and small achievements you’ve had,” she suggests, “and update it at least once a month. Not only will this help you track your success, it can be useful for regular meetings with your manager as well as the annual review.”