It’s round two for the world’s biggest internet companies as they face off against congressional lawmakers on Capitol Hill. Representatives for Facebook, Google, and Twitter will testify before two separate panels today : First, the Senate Intelligence Committee will grill the executives and, in the afternoon, the House Intelligence Committee will get its shot. The first hearing begins at 9:30 a.m. ET.

Like yesterday, the companies will face questions about the extent of Russian-backed propaganda on their platforms and the role it played in influencing American voters during the 2016 election.

Colin Stretch, Facebook’s general counsel; Kent Walker, Google’s general counsel; and Sean Edgett, Twitter’s general counsel will all offer testimony and answer questions.

You can watch the hearings via PBS Newshour in the YouTube video below.

CZ