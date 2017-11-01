To take on Amazon and other rivals, Walmart is making sure it’s prepared for this holiday season. The mega-retailer tripled the number of online products it offers to 60 million items and will start offering discounts on online sales for those orders picked up at stores, as well as free two-day shipping on more than 2 million products on orders over $35, reports Reuters. In addition, it will start offering exclusives from companies like Bose and Cuisinart and feature 20,000 holiday events at its stores where customers can try out new products before taking them home.MB