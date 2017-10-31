Slack is down: Worldwide outage means you can take the night off

Workplace messaging app Slack suffered a massive outage tonight, leaving businesses and work teams everywhere with no way to communicate. Presumably, many coworkers have given up and taken the night off. Others may have resorted to using email, but keep in mind this is a worst-case scenario.

Slack, which has about 9 million weekly active users per CNBC, sent a series of tweets saying it is working feverishly on the issue. At last check, the company said it was “hearing” reports of successful connections, and that things “might” be returning to normal, which is reassuring.

We’re doing all we can to get this issue resolved. Again, we’re so very sorry for the trouble. Thanks for being patient with us. — Slack (@SlackHQ) November 1, 2017

We’re hearing reports of successful connections. Things should slowly be returning to normal but we’re not fully out of the woods just yet. — Slack (@SlackHQ) November 1, 2017

The outage, as of this writing, was going into its third hour.CZ