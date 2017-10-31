advertisement
advertisement
  • 9:54 pm

Slack is down: Worldwide outage means you can take the night off

Workplace messaging app Slack suffered a massive outage tonight, leaving businesses and work teams everywhere with no way to communicate. Presumably, many coworkers have given up and taken the night off. Others may have resorted to using email, but keep in mind this is a worst-case scenario.

Slack, which has about 9 million weekly active users per CNBC, sent a series of tweets saying it is working feverishly on the issue. At last check, the company said it was “hearing” reports of successful connections, and that things “might” be returning to normal, which is reassuring.

The outage, as of this writing, was going into its third hour.CZ

advertisement

Video

Ideas

Entertainment

Co.Design

Fast Company