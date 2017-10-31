Puerto Rico doesn’t want anything to do with the seemingly sketchy $300 million contract awarded to Whitefish Energy, the tiny, two-employee engineering firm based in Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke’s Montana hometown. Officials have moved to cancel the eyebrow-raising deal, but the island still needs help to get its electrical system back online after it was ravaged by Hurricane Maria.

The massive storm knocked out power to all 3.4 million residents of Puerto Rico, and six weeks later, only about 30% of the island has its power back. Reuters has a good breakdown about why the situation is so complicated, but the reality is, they need help. Luckily, states like Florida and New York are sending aid in the form of utility crews capable of doing the work. Per Bloomberg, Puerto Rico has also requested help from the American Public Power Association and plans to ask other states to send help as well.

