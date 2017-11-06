Gender-Neutral Investing Is A Fallacy, And Ellevest Knows Why

“One morning I was putting on my mascara and I was like, ‘I am about to have a big thought,'” the CEO and cofounder of Ellevest told a group gathered at Ellevest headquarters in New York during The Fast Company Innovation Festival. “Then it came to me, boom: The retirement savings crisis is actually a women’s crisis.”

Women, she says, retire with two-thirds the money of men, and live six to eight years longer. (“Look at any nursing home: It’s 80% women,” she notes.) Thanks to pregnancies and child raising, they typically take more career breaks. There’s the gender pay gap, the gender debt gap, and women’s salaries statistically peak earlier. Factor all that in, and it means women need to make different investing decisions from men.

“‘Gender-neutral products’ are actually, by default, for men,” says Melissa Cullens, chief design officer, noting that 86% of investment advisers are men who think and invest, well, like men. Meanwhile, 73% of women are unhappy with the financial services industry, in spite of the fact that women control $5 trillion in investable assets. Gender-neutral investing tools fail women because they don’t account for differences in how much women earn, or when they earn it.

Krawcheck, Cullens, and Alexandria Stried, the chief product officer, set out to design a platform informed by the unique way women think about investing, one that “bakes in” gender differences like average lifespan to investing algorithms. Their team spent 200 hours interviewing women about their views on money and investing, and put 40 hours into ethnographic research. After 1,875 hours of design iteration, they had a minimum viable product.

Ellevest’s investing tools, for instance, realize that women’s salaries peak at 40, while men’s peak at 55. A retirement scenario calculated by Ellevest will show that a man and a woman, each earning $85,000 at age 30, will have remarkably different retirement savings. Because of the gender pay gap, the woman–even if she invests the same percentage of income as the man each year–will have $320,000 less when she retires at 67, and that money will last six years fewer than his would, even though she’ll likely live three to five years longer. Gender-neutral investing tools rarely take this into account.

Cullens said Ellevest’s research found that what women want in a financial platform is “the ultimate investing assistant, a holistic picture of their money, and an investing tool to reach goals” as they change over time, whether they are buying a house, splurging on a big vacation, paying for a child’s education, or retiring. The result is a platform that’s as easy and fun to use as picking out a dream Airbnb, while also getting your financial house in order.