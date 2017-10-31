Comcast Gets Creepy With This Horror Short To Promote Home Security

Who: Comcast, Goodby Silverstein & Partners, director Dante Ariola

Why we care: Hey, it’s Halloween. A day when anything can be made spooky, even an ad for a smart home monitoring system. Here Comcast skips the usual security system fear-mongering of marauding burglars and goes straight to psycho-thriller death masks. Not sure how this story makes the product look good, but it does offer up a valuable lesson: Do NOT open that old cardboard box on the porch.JB