Netflix Is Making A “House of Cards” Spinoff. Here’s What It Should Be

House of Cards, Netflix’s pioneering original hit series, is collapsing. The streaming platform announced yesterday that next year’s sixth season will be its last.

Although Netflix broke the news just as outrage over series-star Kevin Spacey’s sexual misconduct hit a fever pitch, some reports say the decision had been made months ago. It would be unsurprising if so. (Note: since this story published, Netflix has suspended production on the sixth season.) The once-sparkling series has been in a creative decline for years now, despite being nominated for a total of 53 Emmys. The most recent season roused little notice at all. (Once a show commits to making the president (Spacey) an actual murderer, it becomes ever-harder to heighten the stakes for the Murderer in Chief.) Die-hard Cards fans shouldn’t mourn too hard, though: Netflix is reportedly developing a spinoff. The only problem is that the streaming network has not yet landed on a definitive premise.

Fast Company would like to help. In addition to our expertise in business and technology, FC is also known for consulting on Hollywood pitch meetings. (Do not fact-check this detail. It may not hold up to scrutiny.) As such, we have come up with five potential spinoffs and rated their potential. Murder President may be a tough act to follow, but here are some hot contenders.

Stamper

Netflix has already brought on Forrest Gump screenwriter Eric Roth to take a crack at a show centering on loyal hatchet man Doug Stamper. Michael Kelly’s sly, creepy performance has been a perennial highlight of the series.

Odds it will happen: 9/10. Considering that the character is no longer White House Chief of Staff but is in a tricky legal position, he’d be easy to write off into his own sordid adventures. Also, the three-time Emmy-nominated Kelly could be eager to keep the role going longer.

Remy and Jackie: Together at Last