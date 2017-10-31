Samsung wants to find new uses for your old Galaxy phones

Got an old Samsung Galaxy phone or tablet in a drawer somewhere? Samsung is making the case for giving it renewed purpose. A new program called Galaxy Upcycling will provide ideas and resources for how to reuse an old phone. Some early examples include a permanent display for a connected fish tank, a miniature tablet-powered arcade cabinet, and–if you somehow have a few dozen phones to spare–a bitcoin mining station. The plan is to launch a website where users can share instructions, and Samsung says it’ll go live in an open beta soon.JN