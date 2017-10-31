Russia hearing live: How to watch Facebook, Google, and Twitter testify before Congress

Representatives from the top social media companies are on Capitol Hill this week for a series of hearings on Russia’s attempts to influence American voters in the 2016 election. Today, the Senate Committee on the Judiciary’s Subcommittee on Crime and Terrorism will hear testimony from Colin Stretch, general counsel at Facebook; Sean Edgett, acting general counsel at Twitter; and Richard Salgado, director of law enforcement and information security at Google.

The three legal reps have a lot to answer for in the wake of the Kremlin-backed disinformation campaigns that flooded social media sites with propaganda in the lead-up to Donald Trump’s November 8 victory. If nothing else, we’ll hopefully learn a little more about the extent of Russia’s meddling. Facebook, for one, is expected to tell Congress that such content reached as many as 126 million users–far more than was previously disclosed.

Today’s hearing begins at 2:30 p.m. ET. You can watch it live via PBS Newshour below or on the Committee on the Judiciary’s website here.

CZ