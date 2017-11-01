7 Things That Will Drive Recruiters Away From You

Job searching is like dating: Each side involved is trying to find the perfect fit. You’re sizing up an employer to see if they’ve got what it takes to make you happy. The employer is evaluating whether you can make their proverbial dreams come true as a productive, successful team member.

However, much like dating, there are some behaviors that can be a turnoff. No, we’re not talking about things like mansplaining at the dinner table or endlessly sharing stories about an ex. Instead, we’re talking about ways that you may–knowingly or unknowingly–be deterring recruiters from giving you an interview or even that coveted offer letter.

Here are seven ways you may be scaring off recruiters and hiring managers. Job seekers, beware.

1. Unfocused Resume And Social Media Profiles

It’s great that you have three certifications, loads of hobbies, and the ability to multitask like the best of them. However, when you are applying for a role, it’s vital that your resume and LinkedIn profile clearly tell a compelling narrative about why you are the ideal candidate for the job. This is why some experts recommend having more than one resume. Your resume should clearly convey why you are a good fit for the specific role, as opposed to being a catch-all document for all the jobs you’ve worked in your life. Similarly, your LinkedIn profile should mirror your resume and expound upon some of the details including projects you’ve worked on, articles you’ve been featured in, professional organizations you are a member of, etc. Recruiters, on average, take six to seven seconds to read a resume. If yours is a mash-up of your greatest hits, they won’t know what to take away from it. In the end, an unfocused resume may be the reason why recruiters aren’t calling you back.

2. Excessive Numbers Of Applications

While you may be uber-passionate to work at a particular company, resist the urge to apply to every open role that you might qualify for. Seeing your name and application pop up for four or five job listings sends a clear message to recruiters: “He/she doesn’t really know what she wants,” or “He/she is not decisive.” If there are a handful of roles that, initially, you think you’d be a good fit for, print our the job descriptions and really read them. Compare them with one another. Notice the differences, and then start prioritizing which ones are a better fit given your skills, experience, and education.

Don’t be that person whose name pops up in an inbox multiple times, like an email stalker. Hone in on one or two roles that you feel strongly about, and apply to those.