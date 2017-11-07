3 Killer Job Interview Questions Entry-Level Candidates Forget To Ask

If you’re looking for an entry-level job, it can sometimes feel like you’re speeding through the interview process screaming, “Pick me! Pick me!” while trying to play it cool. You might focus so much on answering the interviewer’s questions in a way that demonstrates you’re the right person for the job that you forget to ask them smart questions, too.

In reality, that final stage of the interview can be the part where you seal the deal. You should put just as much effort into asking questions that show you’re ready to jump right in and allow you to gauge whether the role is a good fit for you in the first place. Don’t let this opportunity go to waste. Here’s what hiring managers and recruiters say are three of the most powerful questions that too few entry-level hires remember to ask.

1. “What Does Success Look Like For Entry-Level Hires At The Company?”

It’s better to know even before day one what it would take to succeed in your position. Heidi Solti-Berner, evolving workforce talent leader at Deloitte, recommends this question because it gives the hiring manager a chance to spell out the qualities of junior-level high performers in the organization.

“Once you have a clearer picture of this,” she says, “you can better demonstrate how those identified qualities are aligned with your work ethic, professional goals, and overall personality.” If there’s anything about yourself that you didn’t get a chance to share earlier, you can follow up on the interviewer’s response by explaining how you already possess some of the qualities and skills they’ve just mentioned.

Plus, if you do get the offer and wind up taking it, you’ll start off with insider knowledge about how to thrive in your position. At any rate, recruiters are likely to be impressed simply by the fact that you asked this question, since it shows that your main priority is to start delivering results right away.

2. “How Would You Describe The Team And Manager I’d Be Working With?”

Yes, getting a job is important, but it’s even more important to work at a company where you’re supported by a boss and colleagues who are proactive about helping you grow–especially when you’re coming in at the entry level. Chelsea Kovak, a recruiter at the business-loan platform Fundera, explains that “nothing has a bigger impact on your ability to develop and grow in a role than the amount of mentoring and focus you can get from your manager.”