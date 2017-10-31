The New York Daily News “Smashing Trumpkins” front page wins the Mueller race

The New York Daily News had a Halloween-themed field day with the indictments delivered by Robert Mueller’s team to Donald Trump’s consultants and campaign advisors. The cover artists at the Daily News portrayed Mueller as a sledgehammer-wielding “trumpkin” smasher with his mind on the White House. It’s effective, to say the least. While, you’re not supposed to judge a book by its cover, guessing it’s okay to judge a newspaper by a fiery one like this.