Lena Waithe: “I’m Going To Proudly Make People Uncomfortable When I Walk Into A Room”

Lena Waithe knows. Her own coming-out story became fodder for a hilarious and heart-wrenching episode of Master of None. It also won the 33-year-old her industry’s highest professional honor, and a place in history as the first black woman to win an Emmy Award for comedy writing. In fact, Waithe was the first black woman ever to be nominated in that category. And it’s all thanks to a workplace that not only accepted her for who she is, but also encouraged her to tell a deeply personal story on screen.

If there are any coworkers more welcoming of their gay colleagues than the team behind Master of None, you’d be hard-pressed to find them. Not only did they cast Waithe as Denise–a character originally conceived as a straight woman and possible romatic interest for star Aziz Ansari’s character–but they completely remade the role in Waithe’s image. On the suggestion of casting director Allison Jones, Waithe went in to read with Ansari, and things just clicked. “We had sort of an instant chemistry,” Waithe tells Fast Company. “To their credit, they went back and rewrote the episodes and really tailored her to me.”

It was also Ansari, along with the show’s cocreator Alan Yang, who suggested that Waithe cowrite what would become one of the show’s most acclaimed episodes, “Thanksgiving,” which was based on Waithe’s real-life experiences in adolescence and young adulthood, growing up in a household where inflexible personalities loomed large, and awareness of LGBTQ issues was in short supply. “It’s a thinly veiled version,” Waithe says. “It’s as close to what really happened as you can get.”

The Emmy-winning episode takes place over a series of Thanksgiving Days–spanning a period from 1995 to 2017–and follows Denise’s evolution as she crushes on Jennifer Aniston, learns to become comfortable with her sexuality, and ultimately makes the difficult decision to come out to her mother.

Although Waithe considers herself more of a writer than an actor–her writing credits include Fox’s Bones and Nickelodeon’s How to Rock–she hadn’t written an episode of Master of None before that point. “I’m an actor for hire on that show, and that’s how I like it,” she says. But because the story Ansari and Yang had in mind so closely mirrored her own life, they thought she should be the one to write it. Waithe was filming a project in London at the time, so Ansari joined her there in a hotel room to work on the script. “We knocked it out in like three days,” she says.