Actually, Facebook Says, Russian Memes Reached 126 Million People

Facebook, which is testifying before Congress this week alongside Twitter and Google about Russia’s use of its platform to impact last year’s elections, is expected to tell legislators that the content reached as many as 126 million users’ news feeds, far more than the company had previously disclosed.

That’s according to the Washington Post, which this afternoon reported that Mark Zuckerberg’s company plans on explaining to Congress on Wednesday that the number of users who may have seen free “organic” posts created by a Russian troll farm known as the Internet Research Agency vastly exceeds the 10 million people who had seen the trolls’ sponsored posts. In September, Facebook said only that the Russian group had spent $100,000 on about 3,000 sponsored posts.

Though the revised total number of impacted users is striking, it’s not shocking given the many ways the Russian trolls utilized Facebook’s platforms–including Instagram–to spread thousands of posts, some with highly incendiary messages, with the apparent intention of dividing the electorate.

Separately, Google on Monday described for the first time how its platforms were also compromised, saying in a blog post that in addition to search and Gmail ads, Russian trolls uploaded over a thousand videos to YouTube on 18 different channels. Twitter will reportedly tell Congress that it found more than 2,700 accounts tied to Russia, far more than the 200 accounts it initially disclosed to lawmakers.

Even as they have scrambled to show they are serious about combating misinformation, the three social media giants have been accused of being less than transparent about election mischief on their platforms. For instance, after an independent researcher found earlier this month that the Russian posts had generated far more interactions than Facebook had acknowledged, the company scrubbed that data, further obscuring a trail of evidence about the Russian campaign.

Facebook also did not acknowledge the use of its photo-sharing app Instagram by the Russia-linked group until after being asked about it this month by Fast Company. In its prepared testimony, Facebook now says it had found and deleted more than 170 Instagram accounts that had posted about 120,000 pieces of Russia-linked content. It isn’t clear if the 126 million users in Facebook’s new estimate includes Instagram users.

The companies are expected to share more details with lawmakers this week. On Tuesday, a Congressional committee led by Republican Sen. Lindsay Graham will hear from Colin Stretch, Facebook’s general counsel, Richard Salgado, the director of law enforcement and information security at Google, and Sean Edgett, the acting general counsel of Twitter. On Wednesday, Facebook’s Stretch, Twitter’s Edgett, and Kent Walker, the general counsel of Google, will sit for two hearings before the House and Senate Intelligence Committees.