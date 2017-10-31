Paul Manafort’s Airbnb Guests “Loved” His $699-A-Night SoHo Loft

Airbnb guests “loved” a Manhattan condo that special counsel Robert Mueller says was linked to fraud committed by Donald Trump’s former campaign manager Paul Manafort, according to a family friend who helped list it on the short-term rental site.

“It was a really nice place,” says James Debello, who says he knew Manafort’s son-in-law Jeffrey Yohai from their time at New York University. “People loved it.”

In an indictment released Monday, Mueller alleges Manafort paid about $2.85 million for the condo, located on Howard Street in Manhattan’s upscale SoHo neighborhood, using money transferred from companies he controlled in Cyprus.

Manafort allegedly defrauded a bank when obtaining a mortgage on the condo by falsely claiming his daughter and son-in-law used the apartment as a second home. Manafort knew “the bank would permit a greater loan amount if the property were owner-occupied,” according to the indictment.

But the couple seem never to have lived in the SoHo apartment. Instead, the indictment claims Manafort used the property “from at least January 2015 through 2016 as an income-generating rental property, charging thousands of dollars a week on Airbnb, among other places.” It’s unclear whether the listing complied with New York laws regulating short-term rentals or with Airbnb’s terms of service.

Such a violation would be the least of Manafort’s troubles: He and colleague Richard W. Gates III are accused of laundering millions of dollars in income from pro-Russia political parties in Ukraine. Both men, who have been placed under house arrest, pleaded not guilty to all charges Monday.