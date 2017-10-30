A federal judge just shot down President Trump’s military transgender ban

District judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly has blocked President Trump’s ban on transgender men and women in the U.S. military. She writes in her decision :

I am directing the Secretary of Defense, and the Secretary of Homeland Security with respect to the U.S. Coast Guard, to return to the longstanding policy and practice on military service by transgender individuals that was in place prior to June 2016 until such time as a sufficient basis exists upon which to conclude that terminating that policy and practice would not have the negative effects discussed above.

Earlier this year, Trump issued a directive to the military, ordering that it stop allowing transgender people from being part of the armed forces. Now the judge has barred the administration from going forward with this plan. You can read her full court order here.CGW