Paul Manafort and Rick Gates are the first to be charged in Mueller’s Russia probe

After a nail-biting weekend, we just learned that former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort and his business associate Rick Gates were told to surrender to federal authorities on Monday morning in what will be the first charges related to special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian meddling. That’s according to the New York Times, which broke the news earlier this morning, followed by reports in other media outlets. Manafort is expected to turn himself in, per a source who spoke to CNN .

The charges are still unknown but the indictment is expected to be unsealed today. The development marks a new phase in Mueller’s wide-reaching investigation, which is also looking into whether President Trump’s firing of FBI Director James Comey in May amounted to obstruction of justice.

Read more about the latest development here.CZ