Paul Manafort and Rick Gates are the first to be charged in Mueller’s Russia probe

After a nail-biting weekend, we just learned that former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort and his business associate Rick Gates were told to surrender to federal authorities on Monday morning in what will be the first charges related to special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian meddling. That’s according to the New York Times, which broke the news earlier this morning, followed by reports in other media outlets. Manafort is expected to turn himself in, per a source who spoke to CNN .

The development marks a new phase in Mueller’s wide-reaching investigation, which is also looking into whether President Trump’s firing of FBI Director James Comey in May amounted to obstruction of justice.

Update 10:05 a.m.:

The indictment was unsealed and the document is now public on the DOJ website. You can read it here.

Per a statement to Reuters: “The indictment contains 12 counts: conspiracy against the United States, conspiracy to launder money, unregistered agent of a foreign principal, false and misleading FARA statements, false statements, and seven counts of failure to file reports of foreign bank and financial accounts.”CZ