- 6:52 am
Elon Musk shares a photo and more details on his Boring Company’s tunnel
Ever since December, when he expressed his frustration with traffic in L.A., Elon Musk has been busy promoting The Boring Company, with its goal of a huge network of underground tunnels full of sleds that carry passenger vehicles at 125 miles an hour. Since then, the Tesla and SpaceX CEO has been pretty active on Twitter to promote the idea and have fun with his latest company’s name.
On Saturday, Musk posted the first pictures of The Boring Company’s test site, showing a 500-foot tunnel with a track, paneled walls, and plenty of cables. And he stressed his intention to bore a two-mile tunnel from LAX airport to U.S. Route 101 within three or four months.
Picture of The Boring Company LA tunnel taken yesterday pic.twitter.com/TfdVKyXFsJ
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 28, 2017