Streaming Music On The Apple Watch May Not Be Perfect, But It’s Still A Boon For Runners

I talked to Apple’s Kevin Lynch just after the announcement of the third Apple Watch in September, and I remember him saying that the new Watch–the first with cellular connectivity–is “really the start” of the product’s life. The first couple of Watches, the ones with no internet connection of their own, were just the prelims.

And streaming music could turn out to be the connected Watch’s killer app. I’ve been previewing the service for the past few days, and despite a few performance glitches, I’ve been been having a lot of fun leaving my phone behind and still having full access to my music collection.

I argued a few weeks ago that the internet connectivity really supports the “Watch as fitness device” thesis that Apple began promoting with the second Apple Watch. The cellular connection makes the most difference during workouts, when you may want to stay connected to the web but without having to drag along your phone (the Watch’s usual means of connecting to the web).

The streaming music service makes that argument a far stronger one. With just your Watch and your AirPods (or some other earphones), you have access to all your music in the cloud, the Apple Music catalogue, and live “radio” streams like Beats 1.

The Basics

All this content is grouped inside the Music app on the iPhone, but on the Watch the live and curated radio streams are controlled with a separate Radio app. The Radio app builds Pandora-style radio streams out of any genre, artist, album, or song you like. It’s also where you access Apple’s Beats 1 radio stations and a bunch of other station streams, some from popular broadcast stations.

The Music app is where you find your full cloud music library as well as everything in the Apple Music catalog. That’s a lot of music. You can call up your own playlists (like Purchased Music, Recently Played, or Mark’s 80’s Hair Metal Freakout) or call up curated playlists made by human musicologists at Apple. (The Heavy Rotation, New Music Mix, Favorites Mix, and Chill Mix can be set to automatically sync to the Watch when it’s on its charger.)

During my tests, I noticed on a number of occasions that there was a significant delay between calling up a stream with Siri or the touchscreen and the music actually playing. I’m fairly sure the delay happens when the Watch is having trouble connecting to the music servers in the cloud via its cellular connection (in my case, AT&T). This isn’t surprising, but the streams seemed especially susceptible to less-than-perfect cellular conditions.