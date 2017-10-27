Walmart is testing out shelf-scanning robots in 50 stores

Autonomous robots are taking over Walmart. Well, they are at least taking over more than a few locations. The behemoth retail chain is testing out shelf-scanning robots in more than 50 stores. The devices make sure items are in stock and priced correctly, according to Engadget .

This is all part of the company’s plan to innovate in the coming years. At our Fast Company Innovation Festival this week, Walmart e-commerce division CEO Marc Lore talked about the company’s forays into robotic technology. Beyond these shelf stockers, the company is also researching voice technology to make it easier for consumers to chat with a robot and purchase the things they need. “It will allow them to shop in a very conversational way with a robot … and that robot will know you as well as your mom or dad,” he said.

You can read Lore’s Fast Company interview here.CGW