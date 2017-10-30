What Does It Take For You To Walk Out Of A Movie?

We may be in a Golden Age of TV, but we’re definitely in a Golden Age of Watching 25 Minutes of a Movie and Turning It Off Forever.

In the era of infinite content, the stakes are infinitely low for finishing a movie on Netflix. As each un-entertaining minute trudges by, the siren song of more appealing options grows louder. You didn’t go to the video store to retrieve this movie. The screenwriter probably isn’t sitting beside you, on pins and needles, awaiting an instant review. Why throw good time after bad?

As cavalier as we’ve become about bailing on movies at home, though, the decision of whether to walk out of a theater, mid-flick, is far weightier. After recently seeing a gaggle of fed-up senior citizens abandon Blade Runner 2049, around the hour-and-forty-minute mark, I decided to ask my Twitter followers about the last time they decided to prematurely eject from a theater.

Quote-tweet with the last movie you walked out of the theater during. I'll go first: King Arthur (2004) — Joe Berkowitz (@JoeBerkowitz) October 26, 2017

The responses overall reaffirmed the case for mass reluctance in leaving a movie early. Apparently, knowing that there are endless viewing options waiting at home has not devalued the theater experience enough to jolt ticket-holders out of their seats without significant motivation.

Some people described walking out for situational reasons, like a malfunctioning stomach, or a bad date.