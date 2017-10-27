The Catalan parliament just declared independence from Spain

Catalonia’s separatist lawmakers burst into applause in Barcelona today after the regional parliament voted 70-10 in favor of creating an independent Republic . Alternatively, MPs opposed to succession waked out of the chamber, the New York Times reports . The vote to leave Spain comes as Madrid is preparing to enact a never-before-used provision in the Spanish constitution that will allow it to take direct control of the autonomous region.

Mariano Rajoy, the Spanish prime minster, sent out a tweet immediately following the vote and asked for calm.

Pido tranquilidad a todos los españoles. El Estado de Derecho restaurará la legalidad en Cataluña. MR — Mariano Rajoy Brey (@marianorajoy) October 27, 2017

Per the Financial Times, Spanish stocks fell 1.9% following the vote, with Catalonian banks hit especially hard.

The moment the Catalan parliament votes to declare independence from Spain https://t.co/SsFrYwEEtkpic.twitter.com/MFAr93UDau — BBC Breaking News (@BBCBreaking) October 27, 2017

Our Jesus Diaz wrote in an op-ed earlier this month about how Catalonia’s secessionist movement mirrors Brexit, and how it is jeopardizing Barcelona’s innovative startup scene.CZ