iPhone X pre-orders: Sorry, there’s already a wait

The mad dash for Apple’s iPhone X began at midnight, Pacific time, and customers are already facing waits of up to six weeks. If you were hoping to get one of the sought-after devices on launch day—November 3—you had a window of only a few minutes. Reports of shortages began to surface in September, with our Mark Sullivan reporting that delays could last up to six months as existing supply would be depleted quickly. The iPhone X is densely packed with custom components that aren’t easy to manufacture quickly.

Either way, feel free to try your luck on the Apple website. You can also use the mobile app or try to get it from one of the carriers like AT&T or Verizon, or a third-party retailer like Best Buy. CNBC has a good rundown of purchasing options here. Good luck!

