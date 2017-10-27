WhatsApp now lets you delete messages up to seven minutes after sending them

You just texted a snarky comment about your boss to her by mistake? Don’t worry, you might be able to undo that potentially disastrous error, thanks to a new feature on WhatsApp called “Delete for everyone” that lets you delete your individual and group texts up to 7 minutes after sending them. All you have to do is tap and hold on the embarrassing or inappropriate message, which prompts an array of extended options, including the trash can icon, which will automatically delete your text.