- 6:35 am
WhatsApp now lets you delete messages up to seven minutes after sending them
You just texted a snarky comment about your boss to her by mistake? Don’t worry, you might be able to undo that potentially disastrous error, thanks to a new feature on WhatsApp called “Delete for everyone” that lets you delete your individual and group texts up to 7 minutes after sending them. All you have to do is tap and hold on the embarrassing or inappropriate message, which prompts an array of extended options, including the trash can icon, which will automatically delete your text.
Unfortunately, a few caveats are in order:
- Though WhatsApp’s FAQ page describes the new feature in detail, it’s not yet available to everyone, reports The Next Web. So definitely check if your phone is equipped with “Delete for everyone” before you start texting with abandon.
- You really only have 7 minutes to change your mind—after that, your inopportune text is permanent.
- It only works if both you and the recipient have the feature enabled and the latest version of WhatsApp installed.