Derek Jeter On Leading With Trust

Take it one game at a time.

Leave it all out on the field/court/ice.

By now, we all know the canned pro athlete quote by heart. The reason it’s become so generic stems, at least in part, from a gnawing mistrust between mainstream sports media and the players they cover. For Derek Jeter and The Players’ Tribune CEO Jeff Levick, giving athletes an honest, trustworthy, and authentic platform for their words not only helps them land access to athletes that others can’t, but has made it one of the fastest growing sports media companies in the world.

“Our company is built on trust,” said Jeter, speaking at The Fast Company Innovation Festival. “Trust is something that’s been fractured between athletes and mainstream media.”

“If we’re not here, these stories will not be told,” said Levick. “They’re not going to go to ESPN or Sports Illustrated, that trust has been broken. So we provide them a platform and outlet.”

As a business, The Players’ Tribune also works with brands to produce sponsored content, and is moving towards licensed content–creating work for brand partners that may or may not live on The Players’ Tribune channels.