Kate Hudson Thinks Memberships Are The Secret To Fabletics’s $250M Success

About a year ago, Cher went into Fabletics, the activewear store founded by Kate Hudson. She left a less-than-happy customer. The thing about Fabletics is that it collects a lot of data about customer preferences to better tailor products and experiences to them. But to Cher, the process felt like being asked to jump through a lot of hoops. “What a pain in the ass,” she declared on Twitter. “Won’t even let you see anything till you give them your first born.”

When Hudson took the stage at the Fast Company Innovation Festival today, Cher didn’t join her. But despite the music icon’s public rebuke, Hudson held her ground, saying she believes Fabletics’s membership model is the key to its success.

“What the membership model allows us to do is really understand our customer and create brand loyalty, which is what we are finding it has created,” Hudson says.

Hudson founded the company in 2013 as an affordable activewear brand that focuses on products with fashionable prints and bright colors. The brand, which launched online, is now expanding into brick-and-mortar stores. Hudson says Fabletics will have 24 stores across the country by the end of the year, and the business now rakes in $250 million in annual revenues.

Part of that success, Hudson says, is due to the fact that it encourages customers to become members, a designation that unlocks cheaper prices and exclusive products. Fabletics collects a lot of data about customer demographics and preferences before they even make a single purchase. Then it continues to accumulate data about each individual’s shopping habits. Other brands typically only gather a smattering of information about a visitor to their site based on their cookies, and very often they only gather more data after a purchase is made.

Not Fabletics. “We have data about what every single customer is bringing into the dressing room, and what they are not,” Hudson says.