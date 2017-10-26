Google combats the internet’s trust problem with more fact-checkers

The internet has a credibility problem as of late, and apparently Google is eager to throw resources at it. A new partnership with Poynter’s International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN) aims to expand Google’s army of fact-checkers and promote many of the best practices in fact-checking commonly adopted by news organizations like the Washington Post. Google will also commit engineering resources to building software designed to aid humans in their quest to filter out the b.s.