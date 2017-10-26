- 10:35 am
Uber hit with lawsuit over gender pay discrimination
Uber has been hit with a lawsuit for the opaque nature of its employee reviews. In January, former employee Susan Fowler explained in a blog post the strange and inconsistent nature of the way Uber promotes and demotes employees. Now three self-described Latina software engineers have come forward with a complaint that claims Uber’s review process is discriminatory, according to Reuters. From the lawsuit:
“In this system, female employees and employees of color are systematically undervalued compared to their male and white or Asian American peers.”
The plaintiffs, Ingrid Avendano, Roxana del Toro Lopez, and Ana Medina, are being represented by Outten & Golden.