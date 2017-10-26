Waymo goes to Michigan to test its self-driving cars in the snow

“It will also build on the advanced driving skills we’ve developed over the last eight years by teaching our cars how to handle things like skidding on icy, unplowed roads,” CEO John Krafcik wrote in a Medium post about the project. One of the biggest hurdles for autonomous vehicles is navigating harsh weather conditions. Rain, sleet, and snow all prove difficult for self-driving cars, which use environmental indicators and street markers like double yellow lines to drive. This phase of tests will prove crucial for putting Waymo’s technology in the hands of consumers.RR