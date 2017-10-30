Who Ya Gonna Call To Save The World? Well, Rihanna, Of Course!

In an ideal world, passionate reasoning for action from the masses should be enough to get the attention of the people in power. But too often it’s not. Just ask the folks at Global Citizen, the New York global action platform that is working to eradicate extreme poverty.

Case in point: The power of Rihanna. When Global Citizen couldn’t get France to commit funds last year to its #EducationCannotWait campaign to help kids affected by natural disasters, poverty, and other crises last year, it got the Barbadian singer involved. It had been lobbying the French government to commit to its Education Cannot Wait fund. But it couldn’t get a definite answer out of the Élysée Palace, says Simon Moss, cofounder of Global Citizen. Then Rihanna reached out, and the ice started to thaw.

“The French were always very polite, and they talked a big game,” Moss recalled last week during The Fast Company Innovation Festival. “But when you asked them how much money they were going to give, they wouldn’t respond.”

Rihanna wrote an impassioned letter on Global Citizen letterhead, then Tweeted to her 80 million-plus followers: “@fhollande: Did you see my letter? Waiting on your answer! We need your leadership on #EducationCannotWait.”

Within 24 hours, then president François Hollande had written back and weeks later released $2 million for the initiative.

Moss says he wishes he had Rihanna in his corner more often, but realizes he needs to keep her in reserve for special occasions.