What Happens When Land Is More Expensive Than The Buildings On Top?

It’s often said that cities like San Francisco and New York are expensive because they lack housing. Lots of people want to move there to live and work, which pushes up prices. But this argument isn’t completely accurate. The cost of housing is also a reflection of the way cities do and don’t allow new development, economists say.

Between 1980 and 2010, San Francisco’s housing prices surged by roughly 200%. Partly that was because the city put aside only 30% more land for new buildings over that time (much less than more “expansive” places). In the name of preservation and “character,” San Francisco resisted changing its fundamental design pattern. Rather than building higher and filling in available space (“densifying”), it largely maintained its traditional low-rise look-and-feel.

Issi Romem, chief economist at BuildZoom, a construction marketplace, points out that the Bay Area actually has plenty of space to build if it wanted it. He estimates that 75 to 100 million people could live in the metro region, if it adopted the same people-per-mile density of Manhattan or Paris.

Romem argues that high land prices are reflective of restrictive zoning that reduces affordability. In cities like San Francisco and San Jose, the cost of constructing houses is relatively small compared to the cost of acquiring the underlying dirt.

“High home value to replacement cost ratios are a good indication that the housing supply is restricted, meaning that people who are willing and able to pay enough to support new housing construction are being excluded by limits on density,” Romem writes in a blog post.

Property values in San Francisco are roughly three times the cost of replacing just the home sitting on the land, according to Romem’s analysis of dozens of metro area. Most of the value is in the terra firma, not the woodwork.