The Five Things That Trustworthy Bosses Have Mastered

Edelman’s 2017 Trust Barometer, which measures trust in institutions around the globe, found its largest-ever drop in trust across government, business, media, and NGOs. Most of the people surveyed around the world worried about losing their jobs to various factors such as lack of training or skills (60%), jobs moving to cheaper markets (55%), and automation (54%).

Worse, employees don’t trust the companies they work for. In a 2017 global survey of professionals by EY, less than half of global respondents have a “great deal of trust” in their current employers (46%), bosses, or colleagues (both 49%). When employees lack trust, they’re less engaged and more likely to leave–both big problems for companies trying to innovate, retain talent, and grow, says David Grossman, founder of The Grossman Group, a Chicago-based leadership and internal communication firm.

So, what can companies do to build more trust among their employee base? First, understand where trust is slipping, Grossman says. The EY research found that the top five factors leading to respondents’ lack of trust in their employers were:

Unfair employee compensation Unequal opportunity for pay and promotion Lack of leadership High employee turnover A work environment not conducive to collaboration

Addressing each of those issues is a daunting task on its own. However, there are some overarching actions employers can take to improve trust overall and help transform the company’s culture into a place where trust thrives.

Take Inventory

Like most significant change efforts, the first step is to take a skills and resources inventory, Grossman says. As a leader, you need “an ability to look at [yourself] and say, ‘How am I doing when it comes to giving others trust? Do I approach relationships, teams, and others with this idea that I am going to give you trust?’ In giving you trust chances are what I will get in return will be trust as well,” he says.

Are you able to build connections with your workers, communicate well with them, and help them navigate the organizational system to help ensure their own well-being? Honestly assess how trustworthy you are as a leader to see where you may need to build your own skills.