Stock-trading app Robinhood has grown to 3 million users

Robinhood, a free brokerage app founded by two Stanford graduates just a few years ago, said today that it has surpassed 3 million users. Established rival E-Trade, by way of comparison, has around 3.5 million .

By making trades free, Robinhood is “empowering a new kind of behavior,” says cofounder and co-CEO Baiju Bhatt. Active users check Robinhood nearly a dozen times per day, according to App Annie. The company has now processed over $100 billion in transactions since its launch–saving users, by Bhatt’s estimation, $1 billion in commission fees (most other online brokerages charge $7-$10 per trade).

The company also unveiled a version of its trading software designed for desktop browsers, called Robinhood for Web. With this version of the product, users will be able to discover and analyze companies in new ways. For example, the browser experience includes a feature called “Collections,” similar to music playlists, which can be auto-generated (“banks”) or curated by hand (“2017 IPOs”). It also pulls in news articles and analyst ratings, which Robinhood users had been searching for elsewhere.

“Democratizing the stock market” has always been central to Robinhood’s mission, Bhatt says. As part of that, “We have to make sure we’re helping people be better informed.”

Robinhood has opted to use analyst ratings pulled from Morningstar, which came under fire last week after a Wall Street Journal investigation raised questions about the predictive power of its own proprietary mutual fund ratings. (Disclosure: Fast Company is owned by Morningstar founder Joe Mansueto’s Mansueto Ventures.) On Robinhood for Web, users looking at a company’s page will see a “buy” rating, based on the percentage of third-party analysts in Morningstar’s database choosing to make that recommendation, and brief excerpts from selected “buy” and “sell” reports.

“We are committed to providing Robinhood investors with some of the best information available, so they can make better-informed investing decisions,” a company spokesperson said in a statement. “We chose Morningstar due to their breadth of coverage and track record, and because the technological format they provided was the best fit for our product.”AH