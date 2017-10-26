Saudi Arabia has granted “citizenship” to a humanoid robot

So this is weird. Saudi Arabia has apparently granted citizenship to a robot named Sophia, reports Arab News . The humanoid robot was designed by a Hong Kong company called Hanson Robotics and is apparently so lifelike it was able to engage in an interview with a moderator live on stage at the Future Investment Initiative in Riyadh yesterday. I can’t believe I’m writing this, but upon receipt of her Saudi Arabian citizenship, the humanoid robot said:

“I am very honored and proud for this unique distinction. This is historical to be the first robot in the world to be recognized with a citizenship.”

What’s not entirely clear is that if this is some kind of PR stunt or if Saudi Arabia actually did give Sophia citizenship (or both). But one thing is for certain: AI doomsayer Elon Musk (who also owns a few tech startups) was having none of this:

Just feed it The Godfather movies as input. What’s the worst that could happen? https://t.co/WX4Kx45csv — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 26, 2017

You can check out a video of Sophia in action below.

MG