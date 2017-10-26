Nvidia’s CEO: fully autonomous cars will be on the road in 4 years

The chipmaker’s CEO Jensen Huang said that because of advances in artificial intelligence in 2021 there will be fully autonomous vehicles driving on the road, reports Reuters . He made the comments at a company event in Taipei on Thursday:

“It will take no more than 4 years to have fully autonomous cars on the road. How long it takes for the vast majority of cars on the road to become that, it really just depends.”

Nvidia is mainly known as a maker of GPUs for the gaming industry, but in recent years under Huang’s leadership, the company has expanded into other areas including high-performance computing, AI, and–you guessed it–self-driving cars.MG