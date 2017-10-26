Facebook is partnering with dealerships to make car buying easier

The social media giant has announced it is partnering with a number of auto dealership listing sites in order to make it easier for users to buy cars through its Marketplace platform, CNet reports. Facebook launched Marketplace a year ago to help users buy and sell goods and many quickly took to trying to sell their cars on the service, which lead to some iffy experiences. In order to make car buying more straightforward on Marketplace, the partnership with auto dealers will allow for the browsing of full dealership inventories, show more vehicle metrics and average values, and offer the ability to contact a dealer’s support directly. Marketplace users can expect to see the changes roll out over the next few weeks.MG