3 female engineers are suing Uber over unequal pay

The three women filed the lawsuit on Tuesday in San Fransisco alleging Uber’s compensation and benefits scheme discriminate against women and people of color, Reuters reports. All three women described themselves as Latina. The women say that as a result of Uber’s practices they have lost out on promotions, earnings, and benefits. The crux of the lawsuit hinges on an employee ranking system that the lawsuit says is “not based on valid and reliable performance measures.” The suit alleges that the ranking system gives women, Latinos, American Indians, and African Americans lower performance scores compared to male, white, and Asian-American employees: